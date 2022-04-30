“Menstrual Equity” – a Topic in the Canadian Parliament This Week

Watch these stupidly PC women in the Canadian Parliament talk about “people who menstruate” and “menstrual equity”. They want everyone who pays taxes in Canada to pay every woman’s – I mean – person’s – menstrual products.

As an aside, they can’t pay for their own?

It sounds like trans people who pretend they menstruate will get them paid for as well.

It’s well past time for people who don’t buy into this insanity to speak up. Don’t be afraid. They are stealing the very identity of women.

While I am American, I realize the US is just slightly behind Canada with these absurd ideologies.

Watch:

Those dudes nodding! — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) April 30, 2022

