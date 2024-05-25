Catholic Church Has to Pay for Abortions

The Catholic Church in New York State lost an abortion battle at the New York Court of Appeals. They challenged the mandate requiring them to pay for brutal abortions until the moment of birth.

They are depriving the Church of their right to conscience. Democrats pretend it’s healthcare. It is not.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany challenged the state law requiring all employers to offer abortion coverage under their health insurance policies.

The only organizations exempt from the rule were those non-profits whose primary purpose was the “inculcation of religious values” and who employed and served those who shared those beliefs.

Unfortunately, the Catholic Church and other church groups employ non-Catholics.

“DFS’s actions have ensured that women in New York have control over their reproductive choices and that insurers cover abortions and contraceptives with no copayments, deductibles or any out-of-pocket costs,” Department of Financial Services Superintendent Adrienne Harris said in a statement.

They should pay for their own abortions.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, who just called minorities in the South Bronx “clowns ” for wanting to make America great again, called people who don’t believe in aborting babies to the moment of birth “right-wing extremists.”

“While right-wing extremists attempt to undermine our fundamental freedoms, New York will continue standing strong to protect women’s health care and safeguard abortion rights,” Hochul said.

Abortion lovers are depriving religious people of their rights. They don’t have to work for the Catholic Church, forcing them to pay for abortions.

THIS IS NOT HEALTHCARE IN MOST CASES

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany and other church groups challenged the 2017 rule because its religious exemptions were too narrow. The only organizations exempt from the rule were those non-profits whose primary purpose was the “inculcation of religious values” and who employed and served those who shared those beliefs. Under those guidelines, the Catholic Church, which both serves and employs a wide variety of people who are not necessarily Catholic, would be excluded from any religious exemptions.

If women want to end their baby’s life without good reason, they shouldn’t also force others to pay for it. Unless it’s a health issue, abortions are often for mere convenience. For that, they would destroy a person’s freedom of conscience.

They will appeal to the New York Supreme Court and get the same response.

Barack Obama was the first to damage religious people’s rights. He wants to see the State supreme, not God.

Related