Obama State Dept. Prevented FBI from Arresting Iranian Spies?

During the administration of President Barack Obama, the State Department allegedly worked to hinder the FBI’s efforts to arrest individuals under investigation for financially assisting Iran’s nuclear weapons program, according to whistleblower accounts.

Republican Sens. Charles Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin published a letter they had sent Tuesday to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. They accused then-Secretary of State John Kerry of interfering with the FBI when they tried to execute arrest warrants on individuals in the US.

This is according to new whistleblower disclosures.

The individuals in question, according to the letter, were suspected of “illegally supporting Iranian efforts, including financial efforts, to develop weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and its ballistic missile program.”

The senators alleged that then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch and then-FBI Director James Comey did not satisfactorily act to thwart Kerry’s “obstructive efforts against law enforcement.”

The FBI lost the opportunity to arrest the main subject six times. One escaped after the State Department blocked detainment.

The senators included redacted letters.

The suggestion is Barack Obama would do anything for this incredibly dangerous nuclear deal known as The Joint Plan of Action (JPOA). This is information we knew, but now we seem to have the evidence we need.

John Kerry in 2015 and 2016 as Obama’s Secretary of State BLOCKED the FBI’s attempts to arrest known Iranian terrórists and agents within the U.S. Kerry did this to protect his Iran deal according to Sen. Grassley and Sen. Johnson’s May 21st letter. If true, this is treason. pic.twitter.com/xE0Q5edFau — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) May 22, 2024

In a separate issue, John Kerry admitted he colluded with Iran’s foreign minister, Javad Zarif. He told him not to work with Donald Trump. Kerry was meeting and negotiating with Zarif while Donald Trump was president.

“Get rid of that Prosecutor…” -John Kerry admitting to TREASON on video. Every single name this Climate Grifter mentions is also GUILTY of Treason. pic.twitter.com/nIEoWNXOVT — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) February 15, 2024

Colluding With the Enemy

John Kerry was also accused of leaking Israeli secrets to Zarif. He allegedly told Zarif about 200 Israeli strikes.

“Kerry told me that Israel had launched 200 airstrikes against you [Iran],” said Zarif. “You didn’t know?” asked his interviewer. “No, no,” he replied.

Kerry denied it, and Antony Blinken said it was common knowledge. However, Zarif did not know.

Not A Surprise

None of this should come as a surprise. This next video is from April 25, 2017.

Bombshell report finds Obama sealed the Iran nuclear deal by freeing prisoners considered threats to U.S. security.

The ATF Hezbollah Cases

Obama also wouldn’t allow the DEA to pursue the Hezbollah criminal network. Obama would do anything for that nuclear deal.

The retired head of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s special operations division, Derek Maltz, said in January 2018 that the Obama administration had the opportunity to dismantle Hezbollah with evidence collected under Project Cassandra. They chose not to do so. At the same time, the Iran nuclear deal was being negotiated.

