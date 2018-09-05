Catholic Nuns Buy Controlling Stocks in Gun Companies to Destroy Them

An anti-gun/anti-Second Amendment publication, The Trace, reports that a group of Canadian and U.S. nuns and other Catholic activists want gunmakers to actively monitor violence committed with their product. That’s not all, they plan to make them engage in corporate governance. To make this happen, they bought stock – enough to make them bend to their will.
It’s another ploy meant to make gunmakers the means of their own destruction.
We don’t make car manufacturers keep lists of everyone who dies in a crash and then provide governance.
According to SEC filings, these anti-Second Amendment activists bought stock in gun manufacturing companies to force them to do it and more. This was in response to the Parkland school shooting.
Via The Trace
After the Parkland school shooting, the activists, including the Sisters of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary and the Catholic Health Initiatives network of clinics, bought stock in the American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC), which owns Smith & Wesson.
They did the same with Sturm, Ruger, the other major publicly traded gun company. The activists then used their status as shareholders to ask fellow investors to join them in demanding that the gunmakers publicly report on public safety risks caused by their products.
Now, Ruger’s is considering the leftist nuns’ proposal because their shareholders voted for it with 69 percent of the vote, The Trace reports.
No gun company has ever before had its shareholders order a company to consider people harmed by the misuse of their product.
The activists are also out to get American Outdoor Brands Corporation to do the same. They are even going further, and are asking the company to engage in corporate governance. The nuns want them to begin the process of destroying themselves. It opens the way for lawsuits holding gunmakers responsible for the misuse of their products. The expense of the suits will eventually destroy these companies.
The Catholics, of which I am one, want to disarm the law-abiding citizens. I want my church to get out of politics and stick to religion.
The organizations involved are:
• Sisters of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary, U.S.-Ontario Province
• Adrian Dominican Sisters
• Catholic Health Initiatives
• Congregation of St. Joseph
• Daughters of Charity, Province of St Louise
• Mercy Health
• Mercy Investment Services
• Sisters of Bon Secours, USA
• Sisters of Providence, Mother Joseph Province
• Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia
• Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet – St. Louis Province
This information was also published at The Patriot Chronicles.
Wouldn’t that be getting involved in politics and isn’t that illegal for these nuns who get the benefit of all sorts of tax breaks from the taxpayers?
Of course, they could just pave the way for other gun companies to start up and replace the ones they bought, causing them eventually to go broke and be unable to do squat.
How about they use that money for the homeless or less fortunate? Not too keen on the church or their clergy/nuns investing in arms companies no matter what the intent. Wouldn’t that make them seem complicit?
I own many rugers, I can stop buying them if need be, I will starve them out or they will act according to the buyers will.
Hmmm. I wonder if these nuns are holding the stock personally or if it is in some form of group account.
Wouldn;t it be a hoot if the stock were part of the pay out for priest abuse?
The nuns should set up a “mission” in South Chicago and stop some of the slaughter that goes on there every day.
Doctrine teaches us that people do evil things, not objects.
Reparations to all the young children sexually abused by Catholic priest would be a better use of the money.
Operating on Humanism not Divine mandates, actually doing the will of Marxist doctrines.
There is no such thing as “gun violence”. And there are virtually no nuns around so who is financing this?
1)- Matt 7:5 “You hypocrite, first take the log out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to take the speck out of your brother’s eye.” With the intent to hold establishments accountable to the individuals they’ve injured, shouldn’t they focus upon each child the Church of Rome has abused??? List the names, parishes and pedophiles. Ladies, clean your own damned house first!
2)- These are nuns. HOW MUCH is Rome paying them in order to purchase controlling amount of Smith and Wesson???
If they have this kind of money to waste they no longer need my financial support.
I thought that nuns were supposed to help others, instead of taking away their rights.
Let’s take a closer look at this. First it’s Michael Bloomberg’s ‘The Trace’ reporting it, Nope no bias there and highly questionable that any of it is actually true given all the lies Bloomberg’s groups have told in the past.
Next if memory serves Nuns take a vow of poverty like Brother’s in the Catholic church (Priests don’t by the way), so where is all this money coming from?
Sorry, but I don’t believe a word of it.
Oh the Catholic church nuns. Don’t they have some children to beat up, or some priests to give hummers to and engage in threesomes with young boys?
If they are working with any of the politicians then we do not have separation of church and state and any $$ spent should be taxable since they are spending non taxed funds