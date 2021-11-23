Catholic U Sees St. George Floyd as Jesus Christ

















A print of a painting are now hanging in the Ministry office and law school. The painting,‘Mama’ by iconographer Kelly Latimore, evokes the Christian imagery of Pieta, showing the Virgin Mary mourning with the dead body of Jesus in her arms. Latimore’s version depicts the two as black people, and Jesus has the features of Floyd. The Catholic University of America (CUA) welcomed a print of the image at its School of Law in May, putting it on display at Mary Mirror of Justice Chapel, but the decision is very controversial.

“The icon has no place at The Catholic University of America; it is blasphemous and an offense to the Catholic faith, but it is not surprising at all that it was put there,” a junior at CUA told conservative news website The Daily Signal. “It is just another symptom of the liberalization and secularization of our campus.”

The University shrugged off the backlash and simply said it merely depicts Mary and Jesus. That’s a lie. The artist has made public that it is Mary and Floyd as Jesus. Check out the halo, another indicator.

George Floyd suffered a wrongful death and no one should judge him, although the fact is that he was a violent drug-addicted criminal. However, the ridiculous portrayals are blasphemous and demean the Catholic Church.

