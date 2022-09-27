Causing a lot more of what they say they’re against

by Karen Kataline

Political agendas have replaced honest inquiry, free thought, and merit in Leftist-controlled colleges and universities, which, sadly, is almost all of them. Open discrimination against white people, men, conservatives, and others is encouraged and even applauded because dissent from those political agendas is portrayed as dangerous. Sound familiar? If not, see Biden’s speech on Sept 1, 2022.

When you whip up enough hatred and fear of the “other,” a term they created, it’s good to discriminate because “well, they deserve it.”

Aside from the archaic notion that an individual should be held accountable for acts committed by others, whether real or imagined, because of the color of his skin or other immutable characteristics, why has the radical Left gotten away with overt cultural bigotry for so long?

Richard Lowery is an associate professor of finance at the University of Texas at Austin, and he’s decided not to let them get away with it.

In a complaint filed in Houston federal court, he said that Texas A&M’s affirmative action policies bar him from getting a faculty job with the university system because he is white.

Texas A&M diversity policies discriminate against white, Asian men – lawsuit

We haven’t seen a major lawsuit like it since the Bakke decision in 1978.

With bullying in the media, browbeating in business, and endless epithets that all white people are racist because of the color of their skin, anyone who dares to deny that they deserve such punishment will be called…you guessed it, a “racist.” They should welcome discrimination to prove their “wokeness.”

Last we checked, that’s bigotry. You could even call it “systemic bigotry.”

Some on the Left continue to lecture us about “fairness” and “equality” with a straight face. What’s more surprising is that a few others still take them seriously.

The Minnesota Teacher’s Union recently provided us with such inequality:

Teachers union agreement stipulating White teachers be laid off was first criticized: ‘Constitutionally suspect.’

By the time this case makes it through the courts – if it does at all -the innocent parties will have already been harmed, and the culture will have further accepted this twisted view of claiming that racism is “anti-racism.”

Don’t forget the primary purpose for stirring up more bigotry and hate under the guise of “anti-bigotry” and “anti-hate.” David Horowitz says, “It’s always about the revolution.” In this case, race is the substitute for class in the march to Marxism in America and worldwide.

It may sound counter-intuitive, but the actual definition of bigotry is color-blind. If you discriminate against people because of their race, color, national origin, religion, gender, etc., and refuse to view them as individuals (communists never do), you are the bigot.

