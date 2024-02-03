US Drops 125 Bombs on Iraq and Syria

The US dropped 125 bombs on 85 targets linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard in airstrikes on Iraq and Syria. Biden stated they are retaliatory for a drone attack that killed three soldiers. He warned they would continue.

The US is hitting Middle East targets with long-range bombers and drones. Two bombers flew from the U.S. to hit sites linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. Strikes began after Biden attended the transfer of the three troops who were killed.

The plan seems to be they drop bombs on us, and then we drop more bombs on them.

Biden funded Iran and continues to fund them. He isn’t doing the one thing that worked – sanctioning them and stopping the flow of billions of dollars that they always use for terror.

What is his strategy? His policies are all over the place. Biden told them where he would strike and even told them it would only be in good weather.

The BBC reported that the Biden administration says it will hit Iran forces in Iraq and Syria “in the next few days” if the weather holds. This morning, NBC News reported that an Iraqi official confirmed that “Militants had evacuated headquarters and moved weapons” ahead of the U.S. strikes.

He even told Iran the US wouldn’t hit Iran.

The irony of this is he said if Americans are hurt, we will retaliate. Meanwhile, Americans are hurt every day because of our open border, and he couldn’t care less. Our enemies are undoubtedly coming through the open borders.

We have weaponized migration with millions of military-age men coming through. They are prepping the battlefield within our borders.

In 2018, Iranian strategist Hassam Abbassi discussed the sleeper cells in the United States. He said thousands could be activated in the United States, and he described how he works in countries like Mexico and others who have problems with the United States.

