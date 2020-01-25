Trump campaign gets Twitter warning for ‘violent, graphic, offensive content’

By
M. Dowling
-
0

President Trump is the first President to attend the March for Life and speak to the more than one hundred thousand who attended. The media did little to cover the speech. CBSN wouldn’t cover it but they did do a softball interview with a Planned Parenthood rep.

Trump told the immense gathering of pro-lifers, “Every child is a precious and sacred gift from God. We must protect, cherish and defend the dignity and the sanctity of every human life.”

Twitter responded to a post by the Trump campaign highlighting his speech, linked to a video clip, with a warning used for violent, graphic, offensive content.

The post that allegedly warranted the “sensitive content” block by Twitter read, “We see it in the eyes of every new mother who cradles an innocent newborn child in her loving arms: Life is the greatest miracle of all. Let us build a culture that cherishes innocent life.”

They didn’t like the video it seems.

There is no free speech if you tell the truth about life.

This is the ‘offensive’ meme:

Donald Trump Jr. posted the warning:

Any vile thing a progressive says is fine, but this isn’t.

Twitter says this is fine:

 THIS IS THE SPEECH

He’s grateful:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply