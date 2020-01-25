Trump campaign gets Twitter warning for ‘violent, graphic, offensive content’

President Trump is the first President to attend the March for Life and speak to the more than one hundred thousand who attended. The media did little to cover the speech. CBSN wouldn’t cover it but they did do a softball interview with a Planned Parenthood rep.

Trump told the immense gathering of pro-lifers, “Every child is a precious and sacred gift from God. We must protect, cherish and defend the dignity and the sanctity of every human life.”

So proud that @realDonaldTrump had the courage to speak at the March for Life rally. This should never be about what divides us but that we all cherish life. Historical that he is the first Potus to put politics aside and acknowledge that every life is a gift from God. https://t.co/LoZqjgChjD — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 25, 2020

Twitter responded to a post by the Trump campaign highlighting his speech, linked to a video clip, with a warning used for violent, graphic, offensive content.

The post that allegedly warranted the “sensitive content” block by Twitter read, “We see it in the eyes of every new mother who cradles an innocent newborn child in her loving arms: Life is the greatest miracle of all. Let us build a culture that cherishes innocent life.”

They didn’t like the video it seems.

There is no free speech if you tell the truth about life.

This is the ‘offensive’ meme:

We see it in the eyes of every new mother who cradles an innocent newborn child in her loving arms: Life is the greatest miracle of all. Let us build a culture that cherishes innocent life. #ProLifeVoicesForTrump pic.twitter.com/pBFoUzRpC9 — Team Trump (Text FIRST to 88022) (@TeamTrump) January 24, 2020

Donald Trump Jr. posted the warning:

So it appears that @jack and @twitter seem to think that a Trump campaign video with a pro-life message is “sensitive material.” 🙄🙄🙄#StopTheBias pic.twitter.com/PI9bOBCSej — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 24, 2020

Any vile thing a progressive says is fine, but this isn’t.

Twitter says this is fine:

You know what Twitter doesn’t consider against their terms of service or even “sensitive material” for that matter? Pro-pedophylia accounts. I kid you not…https://t.co/IvssWoOwMI — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) January 24, 2020

THIS IS THE SPEECH

He’s grateful:

Thank you to President @realDonaldTrump for being the first president to ever speak at the @March_for_Life. pic.twitter.com/y3aUSHiEHA — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) January 25, 2020