CBS Goes Off the Rails for Ta-Nehisi Coates

Forgetting the topic of Israel since it has become so contentious, just listen to what CBS has become. Ta-Nehisi Coates hates whites and Jews. He wrote a book that only considered the Palestinian side. There was zero fairness. Reporter Tony Dokoupil decided to act like a journalist and hit him for him, expecting an explanation.

What happened in response was fury from the politically correct higher-ups who reamed him out and belittled him. He appears to have just committed an act of real journalism.

CBS has good reporters who are stifled or silenced. Americans need to know what has happened to the media to demand changes. We can’t survive without a legitimate and fair media. They are currently owned by small numbers of elites who force their opinions on the public to manipulate them.

CBS probably doesn’t deserve the constitutional protections afforded by the First Amendment. Let us know what you think.

WATCH: @BariWeiss breaks down the leaked audio—obtained exclusively by The FP—from a CBS meeting in which their anchor was admonished for questioning Ta-Nehisi Coates on Israel: “Tony Dokoupil committed the sin of doing real journalism on morning TV.” https://t.co/7Q2WGaQx7O pic.twitter.com/5rF1SVIngb — The Free Press (@TheFP) October 8, 2024