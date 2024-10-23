Mark Cuban Is America First; First We Heard That Was Yesterday

Mark Cuban is hedging his bets and now says he would deign to work for Donald Trump if he wins the election. He’s even stealing the America First slogan while supporting two Marxists for the highest positions in the nation.

He sure can backpedal. Maybe he thinks Trump will punish him, but he’s just not that important.

Democrats are in panic mode. Even with cheating, they can lose. People are finally seeing through the sound bites, and DJT is a racist, misogynist liar garbage. They scream democracy and install an unpopular candidate who won no votes.

The wheels are coming off as Kamala talks. Even the media’s lies and hysteria over every word Trump utters aren’t working as well as in the past.

The Hill reports that Harris aides, allies, and insiders are growing increasingly comfortable with declaring that the Democrat’s campaign has gone badly off-track in the final weeks leading up to the election. Those close to the veep cite tight battleground polls in places like Nevada and Michigan, states which should be reliably blue for a progressive female candidate of color and are now anything but. Even slim leads in the polls can’t be trusted, some say, pointing to margins of error that essentially indicate many of the seven swing states in play could tip either way.

NEW: Mark Cuban says he is “America First” and would absolutely help out Donald Trump if he is elected president. Here comes the backpedal. Cuban said he doesn’t care about all the names people call him on X before declaring: “I’m America First.” “I’ll do the same thing. I’m… pic.twitter.com/Vh9Lvxc4gU — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 22, 2024

Hopefully, Donald Trump will lose this egotistical guy’s phone number. When he wasn’t making excuses for Biden and Harris, he was insulting Trump. Go away, Mark.

Breaking Down Mark Cuban’s Cringe-Loaded Speech pic.twitter.com/zePyCPqwap — DC Shorts (@theDCshorts) October 22, 2024