CBS News doesn’t like the reaction of white people

From the Claremont Institute, “America is not a racist country. America is a country that has strived, imperfectly but passionately, to live up to its founding promise that all men are created equal. There is not—and will never be—a greater barrier to racism, or to tyranny in any form, than this American idea.”

That’s true, but what the media is saying is not true.

Columnist for the NY Times, Andrew Sullivan, a man of the left, won’t be writing his column this week because it was going to be about the riots. According to his contract, he can’t write about the riots for any other outlet either.

The NY Times Maoists said, ‘noooooo.’

CBS IS RACIST

At the same time, CBS wants whites to understand their reaction to protests and riots is inadequate. Whites must no longer post selfies and photos of food while communist Black Lives Matter wants them in continued mourning and raging hysteria with them.

Watch as they explain white peoples’ alleged silence isn’t going unnoticed:

That wasn’t worth watching but the responses were good:

