CBS News doesn’t like the reaction of white people

From the Claremont Institute, “America is not a racist country. America is a country that has strived, imperfectly but passionately, to live up to its founding promise that all men are created equal. There is not—and will never be—a greater barrier to racism, or to tyranny in any form, than this American idea.”

That’s true, but what the media is saying is not true.

Columnist for the NY Times, Andrew Sullivan, a man of the left, won’t be writing his column this week because it was going to be about the riots. According to his contract, he can’t write about the riots for any other outlet either.

The NY Times Maoists said, ‘noooooo.’

Heads up: my column won’t be appearing this week. — Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) June 4, 2020

CBS IS RACIST

At the same time, CBS wants whites to understand their reaction to protests and riots is inadequate. Whites must no longer post selfies and photos of food while communist Black Lives Matter wants them in continued mourning and raging hysteria with them.

Watch as they explain white peoples’ alleged silence isn’t going unnoticed:

With cities across America burning and black communities in pain, many white people have continued posting selfies and pictures of food on social media as if nothing is wrong — and it is not going unnoticed https://t.co/dGdNmM6VZy pic.twitter.com/Ifm1VpOEy3 — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 5, 2020

That wasn’t worth watching but the responses were good:

This is a f*cking joke, yes? — Chuck Vipperman (@ChuckVipperman) June 6, 2020

CBS just proved they’re racists. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) June 5, 2020

Yes, people who don’t burn their own cities down have more joy. Excuse me while I go to my black friends BBQ tonight. We protected our city. — 3arnhardt ﻦ (@3arnhardt) June 6, 2020

howabout gfy. — Ammosexual Deetz (@tahDeetz) June 6, 2020

Is this satire? — NaturegirlRaine (@NaturegirlRaine) June 6, 2020

You have obviously never tried the Krispy Kreme Popeyes sammich It even cures #TheRonapic.twitter.com/d86TfI5kZh — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) June 5, 2020

I don’t have any cool selfies, but here’s a picture of a bunny with a pancake on its head. pic.twitter.com/BBUacFT4tf — Bob in SoCal (@bvparrot) June 5, 2020