Twitter pulls Trump campaign video that shows his empathy for peaceful protesters

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Twitter is now pulling President Trump’s campaign videos off the site. They pulled a campaign video of the President showing empathy for peaceful protesters.

Twitter is radical left, fighting for the radical left.

The left, the mob, doesn’t want the peaceful protesters, or Americans for that matter, to know that he does care. They are telling Americans that he is at war with Americans. This video shows otherwise.

This is what Twitter doesn’t want people to see:

The tech giant company put a label on a video posted by the @TeamTrump account that said, “This media has been disabled in response to a claim by the copyright owner.”

The video is still up on President Donald Trump’s YouTube channel.

“Per our copyright policy, we respond to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives,” Twitter said in a statement. The company did not mention who made the complaint to them.  Until we know who made the complaint, we don’t believe it.

The full video:

