Twitter pulls Trump campaign video that shows his empathy for peaceful protesters

Twitter is now pulling President Trump’s campaign videos off the site. They pulled a campaign video of the President showing empathy for peaceful protesters.

Twitter is radical left, fighting for the radical left.

Twitter Pulls Trump Campaign Video of President Showing Empathy For Peaceful Protesters https://t.co/5DEIoPHsud They are fighting hard for the Radical Left Democrats. A one sided battle. Illegal. Section 230! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2020

The left, the mob, doesn’t want the peaceful protesters, or Americans for that matter, to know that he does care. They are telling Americans that he is at war with Americans. This video shows otherwise.

This is what Twitter doesn’t want people to see:

This is what @Snapchat doesn’t want you to see. pic.twitter.com/ZTIMihPNor — Ken Farnaso (@KLF) June 4, 2020

The tech giant company put a label on a video posted by the @TeamTrump account that said, “This media has been disabled in response to a claim by the copyright owner.”

The video is still up on President Donald Trump’s YouTube channel.

“Per our copyright policy, we respond to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives,” Twitter said in a statement. The company did not mention who made the complaint to them. Until we know who made the complaint, we don’t believe it.

The full video: