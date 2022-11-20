CBS News Is Back! Posting to Twitter After Leaving for 5 Minutes!

After stating on Friday that they couldn’t chance posting on Twitter due to “uncertainty around Twitter and out of an abundance of caution.” CBS News paused their activity on the platform as they said they’d monitor it. This happened the same evening Mr. Musk put up the poll on allowing Trump to return to Twitter.

They’re Baaack! CBS returned with propaganda news about the horrible attack on Club Q in Colorado Springs. They suggested it was a hate crime, but Joe Biden said today that the motive is still unclear.

News Flash: All vicious murders are hate crimes, whether it’s against a white Republican or an LGBTQIA victim.

Anyway, CBS is still posting, making up for the lost time. They couldn’t stay away. Allegedly, they were going to Mastodon, a leftist propaganda-hate-righty echo chamber from what I can see.

In other big CBS News, it’s snowing in Buffalo; Jan. 6 panel will release all information within a month; Ye is back on Twitter testing them for censorship; any Native-American imagery in NY schools is bigotry, and Pence is blathering on their channel.

The Fearless CBS Is Also Posting That Trump’s Return to Twitter Means Nothing

This is their important news?

On Elon Musk reinstating former President Trump's Twitter account, Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway, co-hosts of "Pivot," say the decision "doesn't make any difference" and is "meaningless." pic.twitter.com/5mhAvhFKF9 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) November 20, 2022

"Twitter will survive," Scott Galloway, co-host of "Pivot," says amid employees quitting or getting fired from the company following Elon Musk's ownership. "This sort of wholesale firing and the way in which he's gone about firing…I easily see the site going down," he adds. pic.twitter.com/wh585CNwk4 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) November 20, 2022

