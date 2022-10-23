CBS News Report: 101st Airborne Is on Russia’s Border, Prepares for War

The 101st Airborne is preparing for war with Russia.

For the first time in 80 years, the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division is heading for Europe, increasing tensions between Russia and the US (Biden)-controlled NATO. The light infantry unit is known as the “Screaming Eagles.”

CBS News reports that the [nuclear] war games on Russia’s border are a “clear message to Russia and to America’s NATO allies, that the U.S. Army is here.”

It is an escalation and the U.S. has no intention of negotiating. They want war.

“CBS News joined the division’s Deputy Commander, Brigadier General John Lubas, and Colonel Edwin Matthaidess, Commander of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, on a Black Hawk helicopter for the hour-long ride to the very edge of NATO territory — only around three miles from Romania’s border with Ukraine,” the outlet wrote.

“We’re ready to defend every inch of NATO soil,” Lubas told CBS News. “We bring a unique capability, from our air assault capability… We’re a light infantry force, but again, we bring that mobility with us, for our aircraft and air assaults.”

“The real meaning for me, to have the American troops here, is like if you were to have allies in Normandy before any enemy was there,” Romanian Major General Lulian Berdila told CBS News, referring to the landmark World War II battle on France’s north coast. The American forces have been establishing a garrison at the Romanian military’s air base.

CBS notes, The “Screaming Eagles” commanders told CBS News repeatedly that they are always “ready to fight tonight,” and while they’re there to defend NATO territory, if the fighting escalates or there’s any attack on NATO, they’re fully prepared to cross the border into Ukraine.

OPINION

Meanwhile, back at the ranch, the U.S. border is wide open and all of our enemies can pour in.

Expect this to quickly become a World War of some sane people don’t get elected. If it comes to that, China will join Russia, as will North Korea, Iran and who knows who else.

This is an escalation on our part.

Ukraine isn’t NATO but the US wants to go to war for them anyway. Their goal is to cut off all Ukrainian access to the sea, leaving the country and its military forces landlocked, CBS reports. The U.S. is now pretending they want to protect Romania while deliberately escalating towards war.

The military is terrific but the leadership are WOKE incompetents who surrendered Afghanistan to thugs. We also don’t have money (we have a $1.7T deficit and a 31+T debt) and China will eventually join Russia as will other nuclear nations.

Do people have any clue the misery that will befall us if we go to war? War is Hell for everyone. Nuclear war will destroy us. China is moving to take over the world, but is this the way to defeat them with Biden as the Commander-in-Chief?

It’s not like the movies, baby. We need congress to invoke the War Powers Act and take over. This administration is out of control and they’re fools. Write your congress people.

China is in a secret war with the US and so is Russia, but these morons in the White House do all the wrong things.

