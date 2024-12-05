CBS President Who Fired Catherine Herridge Was Ousted

Ingrid Ciprián-Matthews, a three-decade veteran of CBS News who ascended to the presidency in 2023 as a perfect DEI, abruptly announced Wednesday that she will step down as the news organization’s parent company prepares for a complex merger.

“No journalist wants to ‘be’ the news, especially me. But today, I have some news to share,” Ciprián-Matthews announced in a memo to employees. “After much consideration, I’ve decided this is the right time to step away from my current role at CBS News and begin to write my next chapter.”

She had been a disaster during her short reign. The NY Post reports that she was ousted.

Matthews was frequently accused of sidelining white journalists and blocked acclaimed correspondent Catherine Herridge’s reporting on the Hunter Biden laptop. Media insiders speculated that Herridge’s exit was linked to her reporting that President Biden may have kept evidence of his foreign business dealings while in office.

According to sources, another reason may have been Herridge’s role in a 2021 human resources probe of Ciprian-Matthews over favoritism and discriminatory hiring and management practices.

As revealed by an investigation by The Post in January, Ciprian-Matthews had received HR complaints from staffers over unfair hiring and management practices, particularly against white female journalists. According to sources, Herridge was among those who complained.

CBS is cutting costs after a merger with Skydance. However, one insider at the network said Ciprian-Matthews’ exit comes under the “guise of cuts” after a series of public embarrassments over her dealings with Herridge came to light.

Matthews fired Catherine Herridge earlier this year.

The journalist recalled being told by the network’s head to pursue a story on Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop. After a “forensic review,” Herridge found multiple potential stories worth pursuing, including Hunter Biden using racist language and multiple email accounts tied to the president. She said network executives then told her they weren’t interested in any coverage on the subject.

She said there was a disconnect between the directives she received at the top and the internal resistance among CBS News executives.

Herridge received pushback when, in the fall of 2023, she presented the network with an opportunity to interview Musk. The interview would have been live and broadcast on X, neither of which CBS was happy about. They insisted on taping and editing it and only showing it on CBS.

The same thing happened in the case of the stored classified documents.

We all know that CBS seized her personal papers when she was fired. They would have kept them if there hadn’t been a great deal of backlash.

CBS should not have the constitutional rights it has. They propagandize by omission and leave the public in the dark. They are supposed to be watchdogs, not lapdogs.

CBS News wouldn’t let Catherine Herridge pursue the laptop story, which likely cost Donald Trump the 2020 election.

EXCLUSIVE: The Untold Story Of The Hunter Biden Reporting At CBS, “I wanted the cleanest copy of the laptop data, the same data that was provided to the FBI…” The full +22 minute video goes in depth on the controversy surrounding my investigation starting in October 2020.… pic.twitter.com/58stp0oNXi — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) November 26, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email