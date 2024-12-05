This Is What We Know About the Brian Thompson Assassination & Possible Motive

United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson was murdered yesterday morning by a cold-blooded killer with a gun equipped with a silencer. The killer escaped. Healthcare agencies have tightened security around their executives, and United Healthcare has a house security team, but Mr. Thompson was only going to cross the street from one elegant hotel to another in Midtown.

So far in the investigation, detectives found a phone in the alley the gunman ran through that may have belonged to him. They also found a bottle of water that they believe the suspect bought at a Starbucks shortly before the shooting. The suspect was seen on video before the shooting carrying what appeared to be a battery for an electric bike. Investigators believe that the shooter may have taken a subway from the Upper West Side to Midtown and are looking into whether the electric bike he used to flee was pre-positioned nearby.

Police recovered three live 9mm rounds and three discharged 9mm shell casings from the scene. The words “deny,” “defend,” and “depose” were found on the casings, ABC News reported, citing police sources.

This could be the clue to the motive. Delay Deny Defend is the name of a book about insurers refusing to pay claims and what they can do about it. Maybe depose is what this man or the hit man added.

The Amazon book description:

Why Insurance Companies Don’t Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It. An expose of insurance injustice and a plan for consumers and lawmakers to fight back. Now a Kindle version of the hard-hitting original. The denial of valid insurance claims is not occasional or accidental or the fault of a few bad employees. It’s the result of an increasing and systematic focus on maximizing profits by major companies such as Allstate and State Farm. Citing dozens of stories of victims who were unfairly denied payment, the book explains how people can be more careful when shopping for policies and what to do when pursuing a disputed claim. It also lays out a plan for the legal reforms needed to prevent future abuses.

Also, the company was allegedly under DoJ investigation.

Detectives believe the killer was an experienced marksman.

Mr. Thompson was shot in the back and the leg, not the chest, as earlier reported. This is a horrific killing by a coward who shot him in the back and calmly walked off – pure evil.

Mr. Thompson was married with two children.

The shooter lay in wait for him. The shooting was premeditated, planned, and targeted. It was not senseless gun violence. Mr. Thompson was pronounced dead at the hospital. Video of police giving him CPR is posted on X.

The horrific shooting:

This was clearly an assassination, not ‘senseless gun violence’. Additionally, the perpetrator used a strongly federally regulated suppressor on his handgun for this targeted attack. Had Thompson been armed, he certainly had a chance to defend himself from the imminent threat. pic.twitter.com/QQBf59ACQB — Fil Jerard (@filjerard) December 4, 2024

THE THREATS

Mr. Thompson’s wife Paulette Thompson told NBC News there had been “some threats” against her husband. A source told CNN that there were concerning threats against UnitedHealth Group. Thompson’s name was not mentioned, but the threats did talk about going after high-level executives.

There is a $10,000 reward for the killer’s arrest and conviction.

Police called the gunman is a “light-skinned male” who was last seen in Central Park early on Wednesday morning. He was wearing “a light brown or cream-colored jacket, a black face mask, black and white sneakers, and a very distinctive gray backpack.”

He probably changed.

Why did the police call him light-skinned? How is that helpful? He looks white.

