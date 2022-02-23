CBS Spreads Outrageous Propaganda to Protect Biden’s Policies

The U.S. economy has been hit with increased gas prices, inflation, and supply-chain issues due to the Ukraine crisis. ~ CBS Fake News

The ‘news’ media and social media are off the charts propagandizing Soviet-style to protect Joe Biden with the biggest lie yet. They now want people to believe inflation and supply chain problems are caused by Russia.

All of these problems preceded anything Putin did. They were almost all the result of Biden/Democrat socialist policies. The supply chain issue is a little more involved and goes beyond Biden to include the California and CCP regulations and pandemic policies. But all of it ties into the crushing regulations on fossil fuels and various other damaging policies. Biden is the one begging Putin and OPEC for oil when all he has to do is unleash US oil and natural gas, and we’re not talking about oil reserves meant for wartime.

CBS News reported sheer propaganda:

Although many Americans may prefer that the U.S. stay out of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the brewing violence and political fallout are already hurting their wallets. Gasoline prices, which have hit eight-year highs — could surge even further if the hostilities escalate or if U.S. lawmakers pass another round of sanctions.

The economic impact could also move beyond the gas pump, Wall Street analysts warn. Sanctions or export controls against Russia could make current semiconductor shortages even worse, while restrictions on wheat or metals could drive the fiercest bout of inflation in decades to climb even higher.

They are trying to make it seem as if all the past damage was done by Putin while Biden destroys US fossil fuels, making Putin the world’s greatest supplier of fossil fuels. Even the temporary halt of one of the Nord Stream 2 pipelines (there are four) is too late. What does Putin care if he takes Ukraine? He will be able to take the billions that Ukraine charges for the passage of fossil fuels through Ukraine.

All of this is due to the doddering old man’s blatant incompetence and weakness in handling a thug. Biden can’t even speak without a teleprompter and can barely speak with one.

CBS needs a war and they need to blame Putin for Biden’s incompetence. They also wrote:

If Russia makes a run on Ukraine, we could see [oil prices] over $100 a barrel next week,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, adding that average gas prices across the U.S. are likely to hit $4 a gallon in the weeks or months to come.

“That $4 is something we haven’t seen in so long — it would cause shock waves across America,” he said.

All Biden has to do is dump the climate change hoax temporarily and open up our fuel capacities, but he won’t do it. He’ll blame Putin and it might work.

The entire media is corrupt and we can’t survive as a Republic if that doesn’t change. We are also going to end up at war unless Biden suddenly gets tough.

The U.S. economy has been hit with increased gas prices, inflation, and supply-chain issues due to the Ukraine crisis. https://t.co/d9dwXWpcvf — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 23, 2022

Related