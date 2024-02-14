CCP Ally Mark Milley to Join Georgetown & Princeton Faculties

General Mark Milley oversaw the disastrous Afghanistan surrender and has two new jobs. He joined the faculties of Georgetown and Princeton, where he will likely address imaginary white rage that he does so want to understand.

He’s the genius who told his Chinese communist counterpart that he would give him a heads-up if he thought Donald Trump was planning to invade, as if that was even remotely on the table.

At Georgetown, he will mentor students on what, exactly? Princetown has him listed as a guest lecturer. What nonsense will he hand off to these impressionable young people?

Presumably he’ll teach them how to give power to the CCP. Retired Gen. Mark Milley joins Georgetown, Princeton faculties https://t.co/vtL4ZiRL5P — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 13, 2024

HE ASSURED THE WORLD BIDEN’S FINE

In this clip, Milley explains that the elderly man with a poor memory, who committed several felonies, is fine. Biden is not fit to stand trial but is perfectly okay to lead the United States after nearly four disastrous years of his ‘leadership.’

“I engage with him frequently. Alert, sound, does his homework, reads the papers, reads all the read-ahead material.” “He’s very, very engaging in issues, very serious matters,” says the congenital liar.

Serving on staff at Georgetown and Princeton shows how far our universities have sunk.

Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley, 10/5/23: “I engage with him frequently. Alert, sound, does his homework, reads the papers, reads all the read-ahead material.” “He’s very, very engaging in issues, very serious matters” pic.twitter.com/XOGwieCSMs — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) February 10, 2024

THE RIGHTEOUS STRIKE ON CHILDREN

Remember when he was fine with the strike that killed all those innocents, children, a wife, a man who fought for the US about to be married – yeah, real “righteous” Milley.

“A Righteous Strike” — Gen. Mark Milley characterizes the drone strike that k*lled 10 civilians, including 7 children. Democrats and DC Courts have now taken the position that Presidential Immunity no longer exists. Will that include signing off on orders for the US military to… pic.twitter.com/MLP8pxQCYE — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 6, 2024

