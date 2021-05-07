CCP contributes over 27% of total global emissions









China likes to pretend they’re good stewards of the climate and they will get right on protecting the planet — in 2030, at the earliest. In the meanwhile, they are building coal plants every week.

They are very dishonest.

China alone contributed over 27% of total global emissions, far exceeding the US—the second highest emitter—which contributed 11% of the global total (Figure 1). For the first time, India edged out the EU-27 for third place, coming in at 6.6% of global emissions.

That’s okay because we like communist genocidal maniacs under Biden.

China’s our friend. They can build coal plants and we will give them and everyone all our money.

In 2019, China’s emissions not only eclipsed that of the US—the world’s second-largest emitter at 11% of the global total—but also, for the first time, surpassed the emissions of all developed countries combined (Figure 2). When added together, GHG emissions from all members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), as well as all 27 EU member states, reached 14,057 MMt CO 2 e in 2019, about 36 MMt CO 2 e short of China’s total.[2]

They always say, well, China is larger, has a lot more people.

That’s all true but they live an indigent life and it’s just not comparable.

So the whole story is on this link but it won’t change the fact that the Chinese communists are fraudsters, but Biden likes them. His son still has a 10% stake in a CCP company.

Related