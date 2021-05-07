Biden cost of carbon emissions to go up 600%









According to Technocracy, President (?) Joe Biden on Friday restored an Obama-era calculation on the economic cost of greenhouse gases, a step that will make it easier for his agencies to approve aggressive actions to confront climate change.

But the administration stopped short, for now, of boosting the cost figure to higher levels that economists and climate scientists say are justified by new research.

Yeah, right. It’s simply rationaiized theft.

The interim figure — $51 for every ton of carbon released into the atmosphere — is well above the $8 cost used under former President Donald Trump. Trump declined to factor the global impacts of climate pollution into his calculation.

It’s on par with a price based on analyses undertaken between 2010 and 2016 under former President Barack Obama, whose administration was first to calculate the figure known as the social cost of carbon.

The whole thing is a scam to steal our wealth and our resources. We have to be the stupidest nation on earth.

Carbon emissions are the stuff of life. These people need to be put in their place.

It’s all about the Great Reset. The other nations in the world are jealous of the USA and they want what we have and they want to watch our decline.

Biden is setting the path, or rather his handlers are setting down the path for new climate rules.

Charging for carbon is one of the greatest scams of our lifetime. It’s a socialist/communist dream scam.

Societal damage caused by carbon is all meaningless blather. They simply want to steal our wealth. They might be concerned about global warming, which does exist, but does anyone believe giving all our money to fools like John Kerry will solve the problem?

Their only solution is conservation and at that, they are clueless.

CARBON TAX IS COMING

CLIMATE SUMMIT IS A BUST

