Left says Sunday isn’t ‘Mother’s Day,’ it’s ‘Birthing People Day’









The crazy left who wants to transform everything in the United States says Sunday isn’t Mother’s Day. No, it’s not, it’s Birthing People’s Day. The reason, of course, is RAAAACISM.

Every birthing person has to feel safe, according to the looney Left.

Apparently, birthing while black is a death sentence. We disagree. Aborting 19 million of their babies since 1973 is the actual death sentence.

The reason black women have a problem birthing is that they tend to be overweight or obese.

But to the divisive Left, everything is racism all the time, even Mother’s Day.

Watch:

