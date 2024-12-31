CCP Hacked the US Treasury

The Chinese Communists hacked the US Treasury. This is very dangerous, and we have to start doing something about it.

The information accessed by the “threat actor” included unclassified documents.

China denied the U.S. allegations.

“China consistently opposes all forms of hacking and is firmly against the spread of false information targeting China for political purposes,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters at a daily briefing.

The U.S. Treasury was told by “a third-party software service provider, BeyondTrust, that a threat actor had gained access to a key used by the vendor to secure a cloud-based service used to remotely provide technical support for Treasury Departmental Offices (DO) end users.”

With this access, the “threat actor” overrode certain security measures and entered the department’s user workstations.

Will the US Do Anything About It?

Hacking US computers has been going on for years.

The government has been so good at finding trespassers since January 6 that maybe the 17 intelligence agencies can do a better job at looking for enemy hackers.

Perhaps some of the billions spent on a failed war in Ukraine could go to upgrading US equipment. Mostly, this is what they need to do.

We also need to get the FBI out of the spying business, and back to their original mission.

