While liars claim they aren’t teaching CRT, Psaki proves otherwise



















A reporter asked Jen Psaki if Joe Biden supports Critical Race Theory in the schools. We know he does, but Psaki’s answer basically disproves the teacher’s unions and media’s claims it’s not taught.

Psaki told the reporter he does and she does — unequivocally — want it taught in the schools. She said Biden believes there are “many dark moments” in our history. There is racism and “systemic racism” today, and she wants our ‘dark’ history told.

Background

There is a pathetic irony in this since Joe Biden was a segregationist.

This administration doesn’t like America and says they believe the US is a racist country because it’s a tool used to get their neo-communism in place.

Ironically, it is the Democrat Party that institutionalized racism with slavery and Jim Crow laws. Now they want to see everything through the prism of race and institutionalize anti-white racism.

Additionally, they want fake 1619 history taught even though it ignores all the good and falsely claims our founding was in 1619 with the importation of slaves. The truth is these slaves were never enslaved and our founding began in 1776. There was no United States in 1619.

The teacher’s unions, run by communistic women, demand CRT and 1619 be taught. The latest fraud is they have renamed it but are teaching it just the same. And they claim they aren’t teaching it.

Randi Weingarten of the AFT is a shameless liar who is pretending they aren’t teaching it. It’s simply more gaslighting. If Weingarten was telling the truth, she wouldn’t need her huge war chest for legal fees.

The media backs up their lies, pretending it’s not being taught or it’s a conspiracy theory. They are sickening. The media is trying to disarm us with lies. They are manipulative and manipulation is evil.

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten calls out “culture warriors” who are misrepresenting critical race theory, and “bullying teachers and trying to stop us from teaching accurate history.” pic.twitter.com/hL4sLXnuN0 — The Recount (@therecount) July 7, 2021

However, here you have it, out of the Psaki horse’s mouth, they want it and they’re doing it.

Related

















