CCP Is Weaponizing Space as Kamala Focuses on the Climate

















Joe Biden and his childlike staff are saber-rattling with Russia, but it’s pointless. No one is afraid of him and his Marxist advisors who think the greatest threat to the USA is the climate and whether we use proper pronouns.

Here is Biden looking foolish:

Russian state media released video of beginning of Biden-Putin summit call where Biden is seen talking but no audio as he forgot to unmute his mic After turning mic on, Biden laughs & waves to Putin “It's good to see you again…We didn't get to see one another at the G20” pic.twitter.com/oP9wf4pEGB — Mona Salama (@MonaSalama_) December 7, 2021

Biden is the person who oversaw the worst military withdrawal in recent history. The same incompetent generals are still in charge. The military men and women are outstanding but they are led by fools.

We also have no money and the world knows it.

Meanwhile, the real threat is China. The CCP has satellites right over our nation. They have hypersonic weapons that “look like a first use weapon,” according to former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman, General John Hyten.

The US faces attacks from space daily, but the White House children are clueless.

China appears to be weaponizing space to achieve global dominance. Instead, we are worrying about skin color and who people sleep with or what religion they follow.

Watch:

Lt. Col.Lohmeier explains in this clip what China is up to and all you have to do is look at what they’ve done in the South China Sea. They have said they plan “to industrialize the inner solar system.” “That’s a big problem,” says the Lt. Col.

Within a decade, China will command space, perhaps sooner. They are moving quickly.

Our Space Chair for the National Space Council is Kamala Harris who is transferring all efforts on climate. Plus, she’s incompetent.

Watch:

