Fauci Diminishes Free Will While Pretending He ‘Respects’ It

















During an appearance on the far-far-left propaganda network, MNSBC, Dr. Anthony Fauci claimed he “respects” free will before quickly diminishing its value because we are in “unusual times”.

He’s sly as hell.

Andrea asked about backing off.

“Yeah, but, you know, Andrea, we really have to get people vaccinated. I mean, I understand and we all understand how people do not like to be told what to do. They want to make their own choice, their own free will. I get that and I respect that. But these are unusual times,” Fauci said.

“And you can’t think only of yourself and your own personal opinion, but you have to think about your communal responsibility to get yourself and your family and, indirectly then, the community protected. So I would prefer, and we all would prefer, that people be voluntarily getting vaccinated. But if they’re not going to do that, sometimes you have to do things that are unpopular, but that clearly supersede individual choices and are directed predominantly at the communal good. That’s what we’re talking about when we’re talking about requirements,” he added.

Oh, is that right? Well, free will is thinking of others, Fauci.

Watch:

