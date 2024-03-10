Man Throws Girlfriend Onto NYC Subway Tracks as Train Pulls In

A woman lost both feet after she was pushed by a boyfriend onto the New York City subway tracks. She is fighting for her life. It started out as an argument when her boyfriend threw the 29-year-old girlfriend onto the tracks as the train was pulling in.

Emergency workers struggled to get the woman out from under the train.

Her feet were severed by the train and amputated in the hospital. She is in stable condition.

The boyfriend fled the scene and went on the run.

Related