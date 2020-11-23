CCP pushes for a Global COVID QR Code To Track Travel

Chinese Maoist Dictator President Xi Jinping wants other nations to adopt a COVID-19 tracking system that uses QR codes to track travel during the pandemic. It also contains a lot of your personal data and shares information with the police.

Speaking at the virtual G20 leaders’ summit Saturday, Xi said that nations need to “harmonize policies” to track those infected with the coronavirus. The Daily Caller published the information they obtained from a transcript of Xi’s speech from a state-run news agency Xinhua.

“China has proposed a global mechanism on the mutual recognition of health certificates based on nucleic acid test results in the form of Internationally accepted QR codes,” Xi said, according to Xinhua. “We hope more countries will join this mechanism. We also support the G20 in carrying out institutionalized cooperation and building global cooperation networks to facilitate the flow of personnel and goods.”

China introduced the use of QR-based health certificates earlier this year, according to CNN. The system uses a QR code to store data on a person’s travel and health history, according to the same report.

THEY SEND IT TO THE POLICE

The person also gets a color that mandates whether or not the person should be quarantined.

It does more than point to the risk the person presents. According to the NY Times, it shares information with the police, setting a template for new forms of automated social control that could persist long after the epidemic subsides.

The Times’s analysis found that as soon as a user grants the software access to personal data, a piece of the program labeled “reportInfoAndLocationToPolice” sends the person’s location, city name, and an identifying code number to a server. The software does not make clear to users its connection to the police. But according to China’s state-run Xinhua news agency and an official police social media account, law enforcement authorities were a crucial partner in the system’s development.

Uh, no thanks.