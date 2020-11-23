Team Trump wants another recount but it might be just as inadequate as the last one

Team Trump requested another recount in Georgia with more signature matching, and it looks like there will be another recount but without significant signature matching. It won’t be any better than the last one.

“Today [Saturday], the Trump campaign filed a petition for a recount in Georgia,” the campaign said in the statement announcing the petition. “We are focused on ensuring that every aspect of Georgia state law and the U.S. Constitution are followed so that every legal vote is counted.”

The Trump campaign wants signature matching on absentee ballots to be part of the process. But that probably won’t happen due to the process they follow and many states follow.

Georgia does the signature matching when they initially count the absentee ballots, and then they separate the applications from the ballots.

If signatures are not checked upon initial counting, it’s too late. However, if Team Trump knows, say, there are thousands of ballots that were fraudulent, they can look to overturn the election. They need to know how many ballots did not have matching signatures.

Jordan Sekulow, who is on President Trump’s team, says they have a lawsuit coming up today or tomorrow that will be “shocking,” and it will stun Americans.

Watch:

.@JordanSekulow I can’t tell you right now what is coming in Georgia, but what is coming in Georgia will be shocking! 🎻 I tell you what happened the Devil went down to Georgia 🎻 pic.twitter.com/LIOyj0SGtv — CONNIE’S CORNER STOP THE STEAL (@CRRJA5) November 22, 2020