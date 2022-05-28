CCP to Sit on WHO Exec Board & NK to Head UN Nuclear Disarmament

M Dowling
Don’t doubt the total absurdity of working seriously with the UN and The WHO as North Korea is about to head the Nuclear Disarmament Working Group and China will sit on The WHO Executive Board.

The UN and The WHO are money laundering schemes for the dictators of the world. We need to pull out of the UN completely. They’re laughing at us at this point.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un in Vladivostok, Russia April 25, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

As far as North Korea leading a Disarmament group is concerned, you could hardly find a more dangerous rogue nation in the world. We knew about this appointment in January and, of course, it’s lunacy.

They are the guys shooting missiles all over the place.

Well, if Russia can negotiate our Iran nuke treaty, North Korea can head the nuclear disarmament group.

As outrageous as this is, The WHO has gone one further. The WHO put China on the Executive Board. Was it their marvelous job of lockdowns or was it the lying about the contagion? Perhaps it was the disappearing doctors who tried to warn the world.

The WHO is currently drafting a Pandemic Treaty that gives it power over the medical sovereignty of 194 member nations.


