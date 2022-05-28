CCP to Sit on WHO Exec Board & NK to Head UN Nuclear Disarmament

Don’t doubt the total absurdity of working seriously with the UN and The WHO as North Korea is about to head the Nuclear Disarmament Working Group and China will sit on The WHO Executive Board.

The UN and The WHO are money laundering schemes for the dictators of the world. We need to pull out of the UN completely. They’re laughing at us at this point.

As far as North Korea leading a Disarmament group is concerned, you could hardly find a more dangerous rogue nation in the world. We knew about this appointment in January and, of course, it’s lunacy.

They are the guys shooting missiles all over the place.

Well, if Russia can negotiate our Iran nuke treaty, North Korea can head the nuclear disarmament group.

As outrageous as this is, The WHO has gone one further. The WHO put China on the Executive Board. Was it their marvelous job of lockdowns or was it the lying about the contagion? Perhaps it was the disappearing doctors who tried to warn the world.

The WHO is currently drafting a Pandemic Treaty that gives it power over the medical sovereignty of 194 member nations.

The UN has elected China to the WHO Exec Board despite spending 2 years disappearing doctors who spoke about COVID. North Korea is about to become head of the nuclear disarmament working group despite having test-launched a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile days ago. — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) May 27, 2022

