Screaming and Cursing Outside the NRA Convention

Drew Hernandez posted clips of the gun control radicals who want to take guns away from normal Americans who wouldn’t hurt and don’t hurt anyone – they are The Misinformed. The Left has spent the past two days blaming everyone – innocent people – except the killer for the horrific crimes in Uvalde.

They are terribly misinformed. As Professor and researcher John Lott wrote in Newsweek it is not true that America is the only country that has these mass shootings.

“Since 1998, there have been a total of nine attacks similar to the Robb Elementary School shooting. Nine is nine too many. But once you adjust for population, there are many other countries, from Germany to Russia to Finland, that have comparable rates of school shootings,” Lott wrote.

As Lott says, what Biden suggests won’t help.

“Biden says that we need common-sense gun laws, but what he proposes simply will not help. He doesn’t seem to realize that over 92% of violent crime in America has nothing to do with guns. Focusing on so-called “assault weapons” is not only not going to stop mass public shootings, but it won’t make a difference in reducing murders at large.”

These screaming radicals are the same barbaric people who want to kill babies moments from birth for any reason. They are the people who don’t care about open borders which bring in dangerous drugs and sex trafficked women and children. Where are these people when 28 people are shot in two days in Chicago? I’m not buying their outrage – what do you think?

INSANE: A @BetoORourke supporter screams at 2 black police officers calling them both a “F*CKING DISGUSTING PIG” here outside the 2022 NRA Convention in Houston Texas | @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/N3PHlJkczt — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) May 27, 2022

HAPPENING NOW: Protesters get vile outside of the 2022 NRA Convention here in Houston Texas | @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/gb8k0YvNyX — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) May 27, 2022

MUST WATCH: An ANTIFA member wearing an ANTIFA shirt and waving an ANTIFA flag says he is willing to take ALL AMERICAN’S guns away. Video taken outside the 2022 NRA Convention | @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/GQE1X3o7je — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) May 27, 2022

Guns Don’t Shoot On Their Own

Don’t buy into the idea that guns are to blame for these deaths. If you look into the Uvalde killer’s discipline record, we bet you’ll find plenty that should have been acted on with more seriousness. He reportedly told people for years that he wanted to shoot up the school.

I’ve actually seen some on the Right wonder if the NRA should postpone its convention. Just accepting the communist’s premise from the start. We play their game on their field with their referees enforcing their rules. And wonder why we lose. https://t.co/XBr4dHpEbY — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 27, 2022

