Former star running back sees Satanic performance at Super Bowl 55

Ex-Kansas City Chiefs running back, Larry Johnson, an exceptional player, picked out something very disturbing during the Super Bowl 55 halftime show.

Johnson took to Twitter and said that a group performed a satanic ritual in front of thousands of people inside the stadium with millions watching at home.

It does look like something out of The Exorcist.

Watch:

It’s like they know the Bible well enough to tell you what parts they enter in at and they stop just before the part where they lose. Haha. — Larry Johnson (@2LarryJohnson7) February 8, 2021

He also tweeted:

They wearing jock straps or

Truthers, stand back & standby.. #SuperBowlHalftimeShow

This is a sick ad that he posted [and we thought Dems liked women]:

Meanwhile, during the Super Bowl… pic.twitter.com/xppOsk7ffS — Larry Johnson (@2LarryJohnson7) February 8, 2021

