Fani Willis Wants Protection After RICO Witness Tapes Leak

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office is seeking an emergency protective order after parts of videos from key witnesses in her election interference case against former President Donald Trump and others were leaked to two news outlets.

“The release of these confidential video recordings is clearly intended to intimidate witnesses in this case, subjecting them to harassment and threats prior to trial,” the DA’s office said in a court filing Tuesday after parts of the videotaped statements of lawyers Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell, and Kenneth Chesebro and bail bondsman Scott Hall were made public.

The videos were of four of the original nineteen defendants in the racketeering case. They pled guilty to a deal and agreed to testify in future trials.

Willis is asking for a renewed emergency request for a protective order. She asked for one before, and it was denied.

She claims the release of the videos is to intimidate witnesses.

It could also be that the tapes help Donald Trump.

In Powell’s leaked testimony, she says that Trump really believed he had won the election, which could help Trump’s defense.

If Donald Trump felt the election was stolen, what RICO crime did he commit?

In the video testimony of Jenna Ellis, she said that Trump aide Dan Scavino had told her Trump “would never leave,” but Trump left the White House on time.

Ellis got information secondhand from Scavino and what she said would happen, didn’t happen. So, where’s the crime?

Fani REALLY doesn’t want any more tapes released:

District Attorney Fani Willis asks for protective order to gaurd evidence, after video released. pic.twitter.com/qjwtJoGJZx — Ava-joye (@Avajoye) November 15, 2023

Judge Scott McAfee schedules Zoom hearing on Fani Willis’s emergency motion for a protective order following release of proffer videos to media outlets. Hearing scheduled for tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. It will be livestreamed. https://t.co/SEwJB0ZKZf pic.twitter.com/tNqxowPA8a — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) November 14, 2023

