CDC admits mRNA vaccine and myocarditis in youth are linked



















The CDC vaccine safety technical (VaST) work group admitted this week that there is a likely link between mRNA COV-19 vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna) and reports of heart inflammation in younger age groups.

It’s likely they are connected, they said, and it usually happens after the second dose.

The CDC still says youth should still get the vaccine, despite the WHO saying otherwise. They are looking at the collective — the so-called common good.

There have been more than 1,200 cases of a rare heart inflammation condition in people who received Pfizer’s or Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine, according to a slide presentation published Wednesday ahead of an advisory meeting at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is holding a meeting to discuss rare but higher-than-expected, reports of myocarditis or pericarditis in 16- to-24-year-olds after receiving the mRNA vaccines. Myocarditis is the inflammation of the heart muscle, while pericarditis is the inflammation of the membrane surrounding the heart.

There is still so much we don’t know, and there are no long-term studies. Should colleges mandate these vaccines given this information? Should pregnant women get them? More information is needed.

Roughly 300 million of the shots had been administered as of June 11, the CDC said.

One woman wrote on Twitter that her nephew died within three days of his 2nd COV shot:

A week ago today my brother’s 13-year-old son had his 2nd covid shot. Less than 3 days later he died. The initial autopsy results (done Friday) were that his heart was enlarged and there was some fluid surrounding it. He had no known health problems. Was on no medications. pic.twitter.com/5q3jnF6okQ — Tami Burages (@tburages) June 20, 2021

Tami Burages is pro-vaccine but couldn’t stay silent any longer after her 13-year-old nephew died from heart inflammation only three days after his second jab.

However, she was angry seeing it on Fox News and took the tweet down. Her Twitter thread is far-left and she calls Fox, ‘hate TV.’ I guess she’s never watched CNN or MSNBC. In any case, we are very sorry for their terrible loss, but this information is important if true.

Dear @FoxNews, Stop politicizing the death of my nephew. Do not show my tweet again on your toxic network. Our family is grieving. You have done tremendous damage and now you are making our grief even more unbearable. — Tami Burages (@tburages) June 22, 2021

I have deleted a tweet thread about the sudden death of my nephew following his 2nd covid shot. Fox News and other far-right disinformation networks are politicizing the death and using my tweet to do it. They are causing my family more pain. If you have any questions, DM me. — Tami Burages (@tburages) June 22, 2021

