Man pleads guilty to something on 1-6, 1 charge was deleting his FB blog



















Graydon Young, a 54-year-old from Florida who was charged in a 16-person conspiracy case related to the Capitol riot, will plead guilty Wednesday, CNN reported.

Young, a member of the Oath Keepers, was hit with 6 counts, including conspiracy and aiding and abetting the obstruction of the congressional proceeding, CNN reported.

He is the first Oath Keeper to plead guilty with a plea deal of some kind. He only applied to become a member of the group in December 2019.

He was also charged with document tampering after he deleted his Facebook account two days after January 6. That was months before the feds interviewed him!

Federal prosecutors claim Young participated in the “stack” military formation of Oath Keepers that “cut through the crowd to move inside the Capitol.” That sounds like trespassing. Perhaps they have more than that.

Young’s co-defendants in the case are contesting their charges.

Prior to this, Jon Schaffer, an Oath Keeper, pleaded guilty to obstructing Congress and unlawfully entering the Capitol, and faces 30 years in prison.

