GRAPH: How the Most Powerful Branch of Government Could Control U.S. Public Policy

If you haven’t read the thought-provoking series of articles on the intel community (IC) at The Conservative Treehouse, they are quite important (intro, part 1, part 2, and part 3). These articles inspired Biff Spackle to illustrate the new power structure in the United States if the IC is indeed as corruptible and uncontrolled as it appears (click the image to zoom in).

Now, some discussion points/questions for consideration:

First, what role, if any, has IC leverage over media (e.g., the intimidation of Tucker Carlson through illegal unmasking and leaks) played in the tidal waves of false reporting since 2015 (e.g., Hunter Biden coverup, zoonotic Covid origin, Russian bounties, et al.)? On a scale of 1 to 10, how much control does the IC have over the notoriously corrupt Biden family? Yes or no: did the lack of any leverage over a seemingly incorruptible Trump help result in the Russia Collusion Hoax, etc.? On a scale of 1 to 10, how much leverage does the IC hold over the Judiciary? Controversial examples include Chief Justice Roberts’s bizarre Obamacare reversal (changing his vote at the last minute) or Judge Boasberg’s suspicious handling of FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith’s admitted crimes? On a scale of 1 to 10, how much control does CCP exert over Big Tech (Twitter example: a brand new CCP bot account named @DrJialun, with 63 followers, received a blue check hours after being created)?

An astute commenter clarifies how potential spying on various individuals inside and outside government could lead to a serious imbalance in Constitutional power.

Sex tapes. Financial scandals. Access to or denial of access to both campaign finance money and personal finance. Access to or denial of access to insider deals based on inside information. Friendly or hostile press. Also, outright bribes and outright [physical] threats.

The question remains: are there any lawful remedies that could rein in this kind of untenable situation?

One: For instance, could a group of state attorneys general subpoena the head of the NSA — and other actors — for possible Fourth Amendment violations in their states)?

Two: Civil suits by those egregiously abused (e.g., Carter Page, Tucker Carlson, George Papadopoulos, and many others) by out-of-control actors?

Any other lawful and peaceful ideas are most welcome in the comments.

And if I happen to disappear tomorrow without notice, please let the indispensable Julie Kelly know.

