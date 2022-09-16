CDC Deliberately Misinforms the Public About the Booster

In the clip below, the interviewer asked Dr. Fauci about the new Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots. He says how great it will be targeting the current circulating variant. Then he says: “It hasn’t been proven in a clinical trial because we don’t have time to do a clinical trial.”

They tested eight mice, no humans. Oh, and the mice didn’t make it. Several died, and the others had to be euthanized because they were in agonizing pain.

Watch:

Fauci: The effects/adverse reactions of the boosters haven’t been proven in a clinical trial, because we don’t have TIME to do a clinical trial. Safe and effective? 🤡

pic.twitter.com/1oQdlyEkNv — Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) September 8, 2022

The BA.4/BA.5 boosters were approved using animal data only.

In the next clip, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky deliberately misinformed the public by suggesting the booster was based on a study of over 1,700 people receiving a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. Despite her insinuation, the current Omicron booster was not tested on over 1,700 people.

“Data from studies on over 1,700 people who received a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated an increased immune response and broad protection against known variants,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Fauci admitted in the clip above that they didn’t do clinical trials. The study of 1700 people was of BA.1.

Rep. Massie picked it up. The CDC is pushing boosters that have not been tested and deceiving the public about it. So much for straightening out the CDC.

Watch:

She cites a human study for bivalent vaccines, but neglects to mention those studies weren’t for the booster she’s pushing in the video. I thought @CDCDirector was going to restore trust in CDC by being more honest and transparent? That didn’t last long – she’s back on “hopium.” https://t.co/7MtBbQYrcy — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 7, 2022

Does she head the sales department for Pfizer now or still working for the CDC? — Woody (@Woody_Liberty) September 7, 2022

Bill Gates Gives Bad Advice

Then there is this next clip. Gates admits in the clip that he told Donald Trump not to believe the vaccines are dangerous. Midway through the clip, Dr. Peter McCullough talks about the dangers of the vaccine for some people.

Youth have suffered from myocarditis or pericarditis directly related to the vaccine.

Gates had too much power and is too closely aligned with Big Pharma. He’s not a doctor and shouldn’t be advising on the vaccines.

Watch:

Bill Gates ordered the President of the United States twice not to investigate the ill effects of his mRNA injections because he knew they killed and maimed people. He is responsible for millions of deaths, infertility and injuries around the world.pic.twitter.com/8poUdIEUfD — Spartacus ™ (@SpartacusJustic) September 15, 2022

