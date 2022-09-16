WEFs Don’t Understand Where Conspiracy Theorists Are Coming From

When the thought leader of the World Economic Forum, Yuval Noah Harrari, lectures on how “useless” we all will be in the future, don’t give it a thought. It’s just a conspiracy theory. You will be pleased to know that “climate lockdowns” are also conspiracy theories, as is The Great Reset.

The Left wants us to know that we are conspiracy theorists if we think The Great Reset is about changing the world. So, when you hear the WEFs (World Economic Forum members led by Klaus Schwab) want to change our DNA, shut up, you conspiracy theorist or dangerous extremist.

A WEF presentation from 2015 explaining how to change the human genome using mRNA.

When Klaus Schwab praises corporations for working selflessly, ignore the billions of dollars in profit that Pfizer made. Also, ignore that WEF member Bill Gates ran the whole show directly or indirectly while governments allowed it. Don’t mention how the WHO wants to supplant much of the sovereignty of the 194 member nations.

In a Time Magazine article, Klaus Schwab, who is the self-appointed fixer of the world, wrote about reimagining capitalism [into socialism?] and promoting ESG:

Looking forward, such virtuous instincts can become a feature of our economic systems rather than a rare exception. Rather than chasing short-term profits or narrow self-interest, companies could pursue the well-being of all people and the entire planet. This does not require a 180-degree turn: corporations don’t have to stop pursuing profits for their shareholders. They only need to shift to a longer-term perspective on their organization and its mission, looking beyond the next quarter or fiscal year to the next decade and generation. Some are already doing so.

When Schwab, in the same article, pushes ESG, you must ignore the fact that ESG allows a small number of elites to control all investments in the stock market. Also, don’t pay attention to the fact that the elites are already leaning heavily left. Ignore those things and don’t make something of it. Otherwise, you are a conspiracy theorist.

Schwab continues:

Maersk, a Danish shipping giant, for example, divested its oil and gas divisions, and is focusing on providing sustainable shipping solutions. Reacting to increasing pressure from climate activists and younger generations, BlackRock asked the CEOs of companies it invested in to more explicitly pursue environmental, social, and governance goals. These decisions may hurt short-term profits for itself as shareholder, but it maximizes long-term returns in a world where people increasingly revolt against a system they perceive as unfair.

Building such a virtuous economic system is not a utopian ideal.

Schwab is left of left:

In the following years, pressure from social- and climate-justice movements such as Fridays for Future (inspired by Greta Thunberg), #MeToo, and Black Lives Matter added to the sense of urgency. Businesses needed to do more than make a well-intentioned but vague pledge.

The Prescient

Kyle Lamb, who works in the Florida communications office, pulled an article from September 2020 and believes it proves the crisis was manufactured. It is suspicious, but he’s probably just another conspiracy theorist. They wouldn’t do anything like that, would they? The goals of the WEFs are pure and righteous.

What unquestionably was planned came from the article: “a radical overhaul of corporate governance, finance, policy, and energy systems.”

The article says that – exactly.

What the author wanted to see happen was also thought-out:

Under a ‘climate lockdown,’ governments would limit private-vehicle use, ban consumption of red meat and impose extreme energy-saving measures, while fossil-fuel companies would have to stop drilling. To avoid such a scenario, we must overhaul our economic structures and do capitalism differently.

But, we thought the “climate lockdown” was a conspiracy theory?

That link references an article the same author, a WEF supporter. She wrote in March 2020 for the far-left Guardian, very early into the onset of the disease.

She said:

We need to reorient our energy system around renewable energy – the antidote to climate change and the key to making our economies energy-secure. We must therefore evict fossil-fuel interests and short-termism from business, finance, and politics. Financially powerful institutions such as banks and universities must divest from fossil-fuel companies. Until they do, a carbon-based economy will prevail.

The author, Mariana Mazzucato, is a professor of economics at UCL, director of the Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose, and author of Mission Economy: A Moonshot Guide to Changing Capitalism. She’s a WEFer.

Please don’t say the WEFs want to ban our cars, our meat, or capitalism. That would be a conspiracy theory. Just because they say it doesn’t mean anything.

A National Review article from September 2020 lambasted her and predicted none of it could ever happen. That doesn’t look so prescient now.

We don’t know how much was planned, but at least one person in academia thought about it. Any number of times, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said the pandemic was an opportunity. Klaus Schwab, founder and president of the WEF, said it.

An ISD Global organization produced a paper saying that The Great Reset (which is actually a book by Klaus Schwab) is a conspiracy theory. They take the most extreme views of climate change and then call you a conspiracy theorist if you don’t agree. They explain that “climate lockdowns” are also a conspiracy theory. The ISDers do not mention the damage the lockdowns caused to children, businesses, the culture, etc. But they do want climate action again if they think it’s needed. Read it and see what you think. There is no doubt that people on the right also make mistakes, but who thinks The Great Reset, ESG, and Lockdowns are fake? Are they really conspiracy theories when the perpetrators say it upfront, and in our face?

