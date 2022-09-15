CDC Did Not Monitor Safety of the Vax in 2021 As Claimed

Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), acknowledged publicly that the agency gave false information about its COVID-19 vaccine safety monitoring.

She admitted that her agency claimed it was robustly monitoring safety in 2021 but only began to do so from March 2022.

The Epoch Times first reported the story.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a letter made public on September 12th that the CDC did not analyze certain types of adverse event reports at all in 2021, despite the agency previously saying it started in February 2021.

She admitted that they only performed PRRs between March 25, 2022, through July 31, 2022. The PRRs were not run in 2021.

However, Walensky’s agency had promised in several documents, starting in early 2021, to perform a type of analysis called Proportional Reporting Ratio (PRR) on reports submitted to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, which it helps manage.

The agency said in June that it did not perform PRRs. It also said that performing them was “outside th[e] agency’s purview.”

When confronted, Dr. John Su, a CDC official, told the Epoch Times in July that the agency started performing PRRs in February 2021 and “continues to do so to date.”

Weeks later, the CDC said Su was wrong. The new dates were given to the Epoch Times.

Walensky’s new letter, dated September 2 and sent on September 6 to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), shows that Walensky was aware that her agency gave false information. Walensky’s letter included no explanation of why that happened.

The CDC has not provided any explanation or provided the results of the PRRs.

The FDA, which has conducted “Empirical Bayesian data mining on Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System reports,” also refused to provide any results to the Epoch Times.

Dr. Walensky claimed in her letter that Empirical Bayesian (EB) data mining is more reliable and that the PRR results “were generally consistent with EB data mining, revealing no additional unexpected safety signals.”

How do we trust these people again?

READ THE ARTICLE

Related