Lindsey Graham Helps the Democrats to Win

Why in the world would Lindsey Graham put up an abortion bill to limit abortion to 15 weeks after the Supreme Court made it clear that abortion is not a federal issue? The bill could never pass. Yet he is making the election about abortion when the real issues are crime, inflation, the border, and numerous other things. Why did he do it? He brought out Sen. Hirono, calling for violence against pro-life supporters.

Bill O’Reilly said on his show last night:

“Lindsey Graham, Republican Senator. This is as foolish a political move as I have ever seen. So he has introduced a bill. Okay, yesterday, September 13, that would federalize an abortion ban after 15 weeks except for incest, rape, and the life of the mother. So I don’t know whether Lindsey Graham missed it, but the Supreme Court just ruled that the federal government is out of the abortion business. The states take care of it individually the way they want to, reflecting the will of their population. Did Lindsey Graham miss that? Because this is just foolish. Why would you do that when the Supreme Court has just ruled on it? And why would you give the Democrats another abortion issue? Why? Lindsey Graham’s been around long enough to know this bill has no chance to pass. Even if the Republicans control both Houses, Biden will veto it. Why are you doing this? For what reason? So this is an example of Republican stupidity. People are asking, why are you registered as independent? Why? Because both parties – [chuckle] but you know why.

It might not be stupidity. Lindsey Graham is a member of the Uniparty, whose craziest member could be Mazie Hirono.

His comment brought out the crazy. Sen. Hirono called for violence against pro-lifers on Wednesday, and she did it on the Senate floor.

“The word hypocrites, it doesn’t even go far enough to call them out on what they’re doing. This is an outright attack on women in this country. That is how I see it. That is how more and more women and those who support our right to make decisions about our own bodies, that is how we see it. And why? Because that’s what’s happening,” Hirono said. “This is a, literally, call to arms in our country.”

Sen. @maziehirono: Fighting the pro-life movement “is literally a call to arms in our country.” pic.twitter.com/JCtAwMpzE1 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 14, 2022

