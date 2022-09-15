Awesome! Gov. De Santis Flies Migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

Florida Gov. Ron De Santis sent two planeloads of illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday. The Vineyard is a Progressive playground, a sanctuary locale, and it’s where the Obama’s live [on the water despite global warming] when they aren’t in one of their other mansions. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Is Wilmington next? We’re hoping for Chappaqua. He has $12 million to send a lot more.

“Yes, Florida can confirm the two planes with illegal immigrants that arrived in Martha’s Vineyard today were part of the state’s relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations,” the governor’s communications director, Taryn Fenske, told Fox News Digital.

“States like Massachusetts, New York, and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country’ by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as ‘sanctuary states’ and support for the Biden Administration’s open border policies,” she said.

“As you may know, in this past legislative session the Florida Legislature appropriated $12 million to implement a program to facilitate the transport of illegal immigrants from this state consistent with federal law,” she added.

Gov. DeSantis is looking at Delaware and cities in California where “governors endorse blatant violations of federal immigration law.”

“It is not the responsibility of Floridians to subsidize aliens to reside in our state unlawfully; we did not consent to Biden’s open-borders agenda,” the governor’s office said at the time.

Like human Mobros, they were shipped off to the Catholics in Edgartown. They’re using the same line that all the libs use when they get migrants they claim they are welcoming – as long as they are in some other city, preferably a Republican city – claiming the migrants didn’t really want to come.

🚨BREAKING: @GovRonDeSantis sent illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard on a plane. pic.twitter.com/h1m9Yu1y3S — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 14, 2022

Related