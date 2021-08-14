CDC issued WRONG info when it said delta was as contagious as chickenpox

















NPR, in an article headlined “The CDC Said The Delta Variant Is As Contagious As Chickenpox. That’s Not Accurate”, exposed the agency for spreading misinformation about the transmissibility of the delta variant. They said it was as contagious as chickenpox in a slideshow leaked to The Washington Post on July 26.

That’s not true as it turns out if we can believe NPR. While it is very contagious, the chickenpox analogy came from “The value for the chickenpox came from a graphic from The New York Times, which wasn’t completely accurate.”

The agency in charge of disseminating factual information about the COV-19 virus put the chickenpox analogy out in a press release that went around the world. It came from a WRONG NY Times graphic.

The CDC has spent so much time spreading WOKE nonsense, they don’t even know how to handle medical information with proper research and accuracy.

However, if you ever doubt a single claim made by the CDC you are subjected to the virus inquisition.

Our society has gone mad.

Here's NPR with an article contesting CDC's claim that the Delta variant "is as transmissible as Chicken Pox." NPR says that Delta is very transmissible, but CDC's claim is false. Why is it OK for NPR to contradict the CDC but not social media users?https://t.co/KH2CGik5Lr — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 11, 2021

