CDC Director says we don’t have widespread permission to remove masks

Hasn’t she heard of the Constitution? She doesn’t “empower” or give “widespread permission” to anyone. When did they go from “guidance” to overthrowing our constitutional rights?

The reporter is a hack, Walensky is a hack and the CDC is no longer a trustworthy institution. All are corrupted by politics and ideology.

Watch:

Pressed on the challenges in enforcing new mask guidelines, CDC Dir. Walensky says: “This is not permission for widespread removal of masks… these decisions have to be made at the jurisdictional level, at the community level.” https://t.co/wbEM2Uitmk pic.twitter.com/gLIkZl1tdt — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 16, 2021

We are not alone in believing the CDC lost its credibility.

Web MD reported, ” A new survey shows only 54% of respondents have a great deal of trust in the CDC, the agency that led the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, and even fewer have that level of trust in the FDA or the National Institutes of Health.” NPR found that 52% still trust the CDC but only 37% trust Fauci’s NIH and the FDA. Who are those silly 37%? The 52% number seems high as well.

