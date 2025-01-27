CDC Employees Will Quit Over RFK & Big Pharma Declares War

This just gets better all the time. We can live without red dye and fluoride in the water, but can we survive more CDC-Big Pharma pandemics?

As an added bonus for voting for RFK, CDC and other HHS employees threaten to quit in droves if he is appointed! How wonderful would that be, guys? They have excellent salaries. It would mean jobs for people who would value them.

Allegedly, many don’t feel they can work with RFK.

Terrifying?

American Greatness writes that Jessica Malaty Rivera is an advisor with the Debeaumont Foundation; she says she’s aware of “multiple employees” with agencies like the CDC, who she says, “They refuse to work for this administration,” she says. “I understand it, but it’s terrifying. Because we don’t want to be in the position where everyone working at these agencies is anti-medicine, anti-science.”

Republicans are far more in tune with science than the opponents. The CDC is trying to convince us men can become women just by saying they are. They want us to think it’s okay to cut the genitals off children.

So, yes, definitely quit if you think what the CDC has been doing is mostly science.

They won’t like this latest announcement, then. The CDC was told to stop working with the CCP’s World Health Organization immediately.

Call Your Senators!

RFK is going before the Senate on January 30th. He likely has some Democrat support and doesn’t need every Republican. However, Big Pharma is out to get him.

The Wall Street Journal Op-Ed section is crazed over RFK wanting to remove the immunity for Big Pharma. Big Pharma doesn’t pay the price for putting bad products on the market. No matter how irresponsible they are, you can’t sue them. Now, they have become totalitarians and took freedom from us during the pandemic; we must pay attention. This is a warning, a cautionary tale.

They are like the government – they aren’t accountable and getting rich. President Reagan signed an immunity law under duress. Now, Big Pharma is free to be greedy risk-takers.

RFK supports the people, and Big Pharma supports themselves. RFK isn’t dangerous; they are. Big Pharma is on the move. Ignore them.

Gaslighting NBC Talking Heads

NBC News is also trying to gaslight us and inject us with the fear of God if we choose RFK. They keep ranting about his views on autism. They won’t let it go. He wants vaccines to be safe before they go to market, and he will be in charge of the Bird Flu vaccine, which will allegedly be rushed with AI, though that’s likely propaganda for Stargate.

Republicans want healthy people to have a work requirement to obtain Medicaid, which will be a big question during the hearing.

Democrats want weight loss drugs covered because they think we have endless amounts of money, but Republicans don’t want them covered. That will come up.

Then there is the issue of food guidelines. There’s a lot of money in junk food.

Big Pharma pays out hundreds of thousands of dollars buying Republicans, not only Democrats. Call your senators and tell them you want RFK if you do. Shout it out!!!

I don’t agree with RFK on many things, but I like MAHA. What say you?

By the way, he isn’t anti-vaccine. They lie about that:

Fmr. CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield Says He Has Started to Work with RFK Jr on Evaluating the True Safety & Efficacy of Vaccines “I’ve started to work with Bobby Kennedy because Bobby Kennedy is not anti-vaccine. Bobby Kennedy wants to have an honest, open, transparent… pic.twitter.com/D4GnG0hlIj — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) October 22, 2024

MAHA is MAGA is MAHA!

BREAKING: CDC employees are reportedly preparing to submit their resignation letters in large numbers following the announcement that RFK Jr. will head the Department of Health and Human Services. What’s your reaction? pic.twitter.com/Ijy0FHmP0R — Donald J. Trump News (@realTrumpNewsX) January 27, 2025

