Irish President Uses Holocaust Memorial Day to Compare It to Gaza

Irish President Michael D. Higgins went to a small Jewish community on International Holocaust Remembrance Day to bemoan the plight of Gaza. Hamas, a terrorist group, runs Gaza. He praised the “long-overdue ceasefire.” Jewish leaders had asked that he not attend the Holocaust Memorial, but he defied them.

It was a Holocaust Memorial, and he focused on the “horrific loss of life” in Gaza.

Higgins is known for his anti-Israel stance. Jewish attendees protested loudly. Some stood with their backs to him. Others were forcibly removed from the hall. Several Holocaust survivors attended the ceremony.

Higgins said the ceasefire was welcomed by “those in Israel who mourn their loved ones, those who have been waiting for the release of the hostages.” He added it was welcomed by the “thousands searching for relatives in the rubble” of the Gaza Strip.

He drew equivalence between the murder of six million Jews during the Holocaust and the war in Gaza, which was caused by the October 7, 2023, Hamas terror assault. Higgins says: “When wars and conflicts become accepted or presented as seemingly unending, humanity is a loser.”

“War is not the natural condition of humanity. Cooperation is,” he said.

He said that world leaders should be made “acutely aware” of the “complicit actions of silence or the averted gaze of those who, by their indifference, allowed the Holocaust to be planned, prepared and to occur.”

Why You Can’t Side With Terrorists

You can’t cooperate with terrorists.

Let me explain why this attitude is such a problem. Hamas are terrorists. The entire territory of Gaza has trained children from kindergarten age to hate Israel and America. They won’t stop. In fact, they call this ceasefire a surrender, claiming Israel lost. To them, dead Gazans aren’t a problem. Many of the terrorists spent this past year in tunnels, and they survived.

Now, we are dealing with their next targets – Samaria and Judea.

