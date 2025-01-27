100K “Peacekeepers” to Ukraine; Putin Can See NATO From His House

In case you missed it, NATO is discussing sending 100,000 “peacekeepers” to Russia’s border. They are threatening direct war with Russia. It is a serious provocation. No one thinks they are peacekeepers.

Ukrainian President Zelensky told the World Economic Forum last week that he wants 200,000 peacekeepers in Ukraine AT LEAST. It’s the same idea as sending 100,000 peacekeepers.

They are planning to put American and European boots on the ground on Putin’s doorstep. It is one of the reasons for the Ukraine war. This isn’t peacekeeping. It’s a provocation.

They are doing this as Donald Trump is trying to initiate peace negotiations.

I don’t want American youth over in Ukraine getting chopped up in the Russian meat grinder. Trump needs to step in and fast.

NATO keeps expanding. They are supposed to be a North Atlantic Treaty Organization. It was meant to serve as a defense for North Atlantic states. They are now aggressors.

The US does not have the financial stability or weapons to go to direct war with Russia, even if we wanted to send our youth to die.

The new NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte seriously damaged The Netherlands; now he’s out to do for the world what he did for them.

This is another Russian redline they plan to cross:

NATO Secretary General Rutte argues Putin has no vote or veto on NATO expansion

– The post-Cold War objective of making NATO the dominant security institution for Europe, and arguing that Russia should have no say over what NATO does is the source of the war. Zero-sum bloc… pic.twitter.com/NAQZa52F66 — Glenn Diesen (@Glenn_Diesen) January 24, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email