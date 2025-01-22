CDC, FDA, HHS, NIH Told to Stop Talking, Publishing, Updating for Now

According to The Washington Post, Donald Trump ordered the CDC, FDA, HHS, and NIH to pause external communications, including publishing scientific reports, updating websites, or issuing health advisories. They have to stop talking temporarily. Perish the thought.

This isn’t unusual, but apparently, they were all shocked. It’s so the new administration can review.

During his inaugural address, President Trump noted. That the public health agencies “do not deliver in times of disaster.”

They were pretty bad during COVID. They didn’t keep public records updated and acted like tyrants regarding vaccines.

The CDC was prepared to deliver three Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Reports (MMWR), three of which were on Bird Flu.

WaPo used the article to make the Trump administration look unprepared. To many of us, the administration looks tough and ready to straighten these agencies out. Hopefully, they will cut the fat and redirect the agencies to their mission of the nation’s health.

Taxpayers paid $38 million annually for 297 DEI staffers. That’s just HHS with strange people running it.

We need the DOGE!

