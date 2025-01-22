Mayor Adams Shares Biden’s Shocking Comment About the Invasion

By
M Dowling
-
0
2

Mayor Adams told Tucker about Biden’s terrible response when Adams demanded hedo something about immigration. Biden told him to be quiet and be a good Democrat.

New York Mayor Eric Adams sounds like a Republican since his party’s DOJ threatened to throw him in prison. He really wants to get that pardon from President Trump. Maybe he deserves it. We don’t know. However, New York could still find a way to go after him.

Hizzoner said Joe Biden destroyed New York City with immigration.

Adams has had a good conversation with Donald Trump, who Adams said loves the city. You won’t hear him say one negative thing about DJT.

We should add that Adqmd claimed falsely that he never welcomed illegals.

Here is the full video:


