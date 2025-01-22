Mayor Adams Shares Biden’s Shocking Comment About the Invasion

Mayor Adams told Tucker about Biden’s terrible response when Adams demanded hedo something about immigration. Biden told him to be quiet and be a good Democrat.

New York Mayor Eric Adams sounds like a Republican since his party’s DOJ threatened to throw him in prison. He really wants to get that pardon from President Trump. Maybe he deserves it. We don’t know. However, New York could still find a way to go after him.

Hizzoner said Joe Biden destroyed New York City with immigration.

Adams has had a good conversation with Donald Trump, who Adams said loves the city. You won’t hear him say one negative thing about DJT.

We should add that Adqmd claimed falsely that he never welcomed illegals.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams joins RFK Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard in explaining why he “left” the Democratic Party. “People often say, ‘You don’t sound like a Democrat, and you seem to have left the party.’ No, the party left me, and it left working-class people.” “Our conversations that we… pic.twitter.com/8xFl9GNb25 — End Tribalism in Politics (@EndTribalism) January 22, 2025

Here is the full video:

Having been indicted by the Biden DOJ for political crimes, New York Mayor Eric Adams is sounding a lot like a Trump voter these days. (0:00) Eric Adams’ Indictment Is Ridiculous

(6:04) How Biden Destroyed New York With Immigration

(17:27) What Do New Yorkers Think About the… pic.twitter.com/GZLofb2ZFv — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 22, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email