Johns Hopkins Has a Harvard-Level DEI Racist Infrastructure

Johns Hopkins has an enormous diversity, equity, and inclusion infrastructure that affects everything in the institute. It’s tragic. They’re pushing Marxism and violating the country’s values.

They define “privileged” as unearned privileges based on a social class one is in, and they’ve come up with a list of so-called privileged people.

The privileged people are whites, able-bodied people, heterosexuals, cisgenders, males, Christians, middle-owning class people, middle-aged people, and English-speaking people.

The list is ridiculous and racist. How could intelligent people come up with this stereotyping of innocent people?

Lately, it seems the actual privileged people are those with dark skin, who sleep with unusual partners, who don’t know what gender they are, and who come into the country illegally.

John Hopkins just sent out this hit list of people automatically guilty of “privilege” whether they know it or not: -Males

-Whites

-Christians

-Mid-aged people

-Able-bodied people

-Middle & owning class

-English-speaking people This message was emailed directly to employees… pic.twitter.com/xor1wjo17B — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 10, 2024

You’ll be shocked if you go to the DEI Office at Johns Hopkins. It’s like a cancer in the facility. They have roadmaps to expand the infrastructure endlessly.

They seem to have a lot of respect for MLK Jr., but he never supported anything like this. He stood for the opposite values.

