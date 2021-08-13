















Chicago Leaders Continue to Mangle the Honoring of Slain Officer Ella French

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot botched murdered officer Ella French’s name just days after Chicago police superintendent David Brown did the same.

During a forum at Truman College on Thursday Lightfoot made reference to, ”The horrible tragedy of Ella Frank’s murder….”.

On Monday, Chicago police superintendent David Brown’s misnamed his fallen officer Ella Fitzgerald, not once but twice.

“The offender who is charged with first-degree murder of Ella Fitzgerald,” Brown said at one point during the press conference.

“The gun used in this shooting and this murder of Ella Fitzgerald was illegally possessed,” he said at another point.

Ella Fitzgerald, for those who did not know, is the name of an award-winning jazz singer who died in 1996. We have no such reference point regarding Ella Frank.

Fraternal Order of Police-Chicago Lodge #7 tweeted, “Her name was Ella French. French. Not Frank. French. This is one of those times when words really matter. Please, her name was not Ella Frank, her name was not Ella Fitzgerald, her name was #EllaFrench.

Luckily for the truly incompetent Lightfoot, and her “top cop” there’s no record of them having screwed up the names of any purported victims of police violence. That would have gotten them canceled for sure.

Which, in the long and short run, may have been better for Chicago.

Addendum: we did find the clip for you:

Lori Lightfoot calls slain CPD Officer Ella French “Ella Franks” CPD Supt. David Brown twice called her “Ella Fitzgerald” SAY HER NAME: ELLA FRENCH pic.twitter.com/zxvMTCkyPv — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) August 13, 2021

Related















