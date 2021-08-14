Police Supt tried to stop honor guard & bagpipes for slain Officer Ella French

















The Chicago police deserve a special place in heaven given all that they tolerate for the ‘privilege’ of risking their lives to save others. Recently, 28-year-old Ella French, who gave birth only two months ago, ran to help her partner when he was attacked at a traffic stop. She was killed by one of the attackers and her partner Officer Yanez was shot in the head. A third officer shot one of two brothers who attacked the officers after a chase. The Morgan brothers are now in police custody, one is still hospitalized. They appear to be gangsters.

When Lori Lightfoot went to the hospital to visit Officer Yanez, the police turned their backs on her. The father of Officer Yanez yelled at her, blaming her for the ambush on the officers.

Lightfoot has attacked and demeaned the police repeatedly.

What we didn’t know is the second in command, Eric Carter, rushed the procession carrying the body of Ella French. He almost prevented the honor guard from standing guard as her body was transported. He is quoted as saying, “We don’t have time for this shit.”

We can’t hear that on the tape, maybe you can. We don’t have access to every tweet either.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot defended his comments, claiming the procession was sped up Saturday night to avoid “exponentially delaying” the family of slain officer Ella French.

No one is buying that one.

Just like that PO MFing the coppers on the traffic stop, Carter is a fucking embarrassment. "Take it up to the corner"….you mean the body of a fallen officer? Are you rushing this part because there were no lecterns and cameras to stand before as a proud peacock and gloat? https://t.co/QeYflhLppb — P.O. Potatoes (@PO_Potatoes) August 9, 2021

Allegedly the male officer’s dad went off on Lori Lightfoot and proceeded to kick her out of the room. Officers at the hospital subsequently turned their back on her and she left. pic.twitter.com/HZu8QjHaaG — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) August 8, 2021

Eric Carter: “This ain’t gonna be 20 minutes”https://t.co/3Lshi2Rmbl — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) August 9, 2021

Eric Carter: We’re not gonna wait for the bagpipes. pic.twitter.com/HpjrFoiZMR — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) August 9, 2021

Here’s a repost of Eric Carter saying he’s not waiting 20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/opUeHx8zq2 — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) August 9, 2021

As we reported earlier, Lightfoot and Carter couldn’t even get her name straight. Lightfoot called her Ella Franks and Carter called her Ella Fitzgerald over and over.

These two despicable characters need to resign. And if we had a media, they would report this.

